FOXBORO, Mass. — Chad Ryland had every right to enter his first full offseason with doubt about his ability to kick in the NFL, but that isn’t who he is.

“I’m no coward to a challenge,” Ryland said Wednesday following an OTA practice in which he closed things out by making 4-of-5 attempts.

The Patriots invested fairly heavily into the 24-year-old, tabbing him to replace the ever-reliable Nick Folk by taking him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It went poorly, as he connected on just 64% of his field goal attempts in an up-and-down campaign.

It wasn’t enough for New England to doubt his ability to come through in the future, though.

“His mentality is that it is a new year,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday. “We always talk about changing the page, we always talked about that the past ten years or whatever, changing the page. I think he has done a good job of that. We have new coaches as well, and so they are working with him, not only on his technique, but building that confidence and that starts right now.”

The Patriots brought in veteran Joey Slye to compete, but early this spring and summer it’s been all about Ryland’s development. Jeremy Springer, that special teams coordinator Mayo was talking about, is working with the youngster on mechanical adjustments that have already started to produce results.

“That’s taking it day-by-day,” Springer said. “Every day we’re looking at a new thing like, all right is there something we can tweak here? If there’s nothing, there’s nothing, maybe it’s more about talking him through his approach and just going from mental to physical and things like that.”

“I’m certainly looking forward to it,” Ryland echoed. “I’m no coward to a challenge and certainly want to continue to grow in my craft, and will hopefully grow each year and take each offseason moving forward through how many years I’m blessed to play as serious as I did this offseason.”

The Patriots see the work Ryland’s putting in, and now hope it will lead to on-field success.

“The kid has always been the hardest worker I’ve probably ever met.” Patriots punter Bryce Baringer said of Ryland. “He cares so much. It’s a new year now and we’re working on the goals for this season. We’re putting that chapter in the back and we’re always gonna look out the windshield, not the rearview.”