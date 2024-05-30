The New England Patriots have tried to temper the outside expectations of first-round rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
One clip posted to the organization’s social media account Thursday morning, however, caused fans to salivate at the franchise’s next star signal-caller.
Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was captured throwing a no-look pass during Day 4 of OTAs at Gillette Stadium.

Maye, who took third-team snaps behind veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe, performed well on Day 4. He saw plenty of reps, especially during a competitive 7-on-7 period, and made a few highlight-reel throws including the one captured.
Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo has been positive about Maye’s work behind the scenes while still keeping the praise to a reasonable level. Again, it’s Mayo’s way of tempering expectations.
But it might be an uphill battle against Patriots fans after the video clip that the organization’s account published.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images