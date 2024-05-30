The New England Patriots have tried to temper the outside expectations of first-round rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

One clip posted to the organization’s social media account Thursday morning, however, caused fans to salivate at the franchise’s next star signal-caller.

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was captured throwing a no-look pass during Day 4 of OTAs at Gillette Stadium.

Check it out here:

Maye, who took third-team snaps behind veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe, performed well on Day 4. He saw plenty of reps, especially during a competitive 7-on-7 period, and made a few highlight-reel throws including the one captured.

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo has been positive about Maye’s work behind the scenes while still keeping the praise to a reasonable level. Again, it’s Mayo’s way of tempering expectations.

But it might be an uphill battle against Patriots fans after the video clip that the organization’s account published.