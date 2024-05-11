Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Describes Matthew Slater’s Role On Staff

Matthew Slater didn’t have much time to enjoy the retired life, as he’s already back in a new role with the New England Patriots.

He’s working under a familiar face, as well.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo brought back a number of former teammates to join his staff this upcoming season, including Dont’a Hightower, Tiquan Underwood and Troy Brown. Slater, however, has perhaps the strongest relationship with Mayo.

“Slate is on the staff and I’m happy about that,” Mayo said Saturday, per team-provided video. “We came in together in 2008, and whoever would have thought — I always joke with him — when we were in that room in rookie minicamp that he would have that gold jacket one day?”

Slater’s role is different to that of those previously listed, as he’s remaining with the Patriots in an advisory role. He’ll work on skill development like other coaches, but his primary job will be aiding Mayo as he makes the transition into becoming a head coach.

“… He’s an advisor for me for all things football and, honestly, things off the field,” Mayo said. “He’s a very smart individual and I would say we see most things the same way. And at the same time, I know he’s a guy that will be honest with me. You know, once you put the head coach hat on it’s hard to find people that will be honest with you.”

Slater and Mayo, after nearly a decade and a half of working together, will try to lead the Patriots into a new era.