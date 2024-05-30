FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo hasn’t been shy about his desire to branch out and develop his own identity.

He played for Bill Belichick. He worked for Bill Belichick. He’ll certainly take some things from those experiences, but he just wants to make it clear that he isn’t Bill Belichick.

Mayo is his own man.

New England has undergone quite a few changes in the 38-year-old’s short time running the show with the Patriots, including changing the power dynamic among players, redesigning the facility at One Patriot Place and making an effort to develop a rapport with the media. He’s also taking things here and there from former coaches, whether it’s Belichick or some of his former rivals.

“Tony Dungy was here,” Mayo reminded media members Wednesday. “It was great having him here and just having those discussions outside of this silo, and it’s been good.

“I have always been a fan of Tony Dungy, even though the Patriots and the Colts have a little history, but from afar, he’s just a guy who has won games — like big games as a championship-level coach. He does it the right way. It’s not through cussing people out, or anything like that, which that works, I guess, with some teams as well, but it’s through developing men and women. I kind of want to mirror that.”

Dungy coached the Indianapolis Colts through much of their run-ins with the Patriots throughout the 2000s, and made a name for himself as one of the more successful coaches in the NFL throughout a decade-long stretch.

Mayo’s decision to bring in the Super Bowl winner is likely the beginning of multiple visits throughout the summer, with his friend Joe Mazzulla sure to make a visit if the Boston Celtics can capture Banner 18. Bill Belichick often brought in celebrities, athletes and coaches to speak to his teams, so if you’re looking for one parallel, there it is.

Mayo’s careful about drawing too much from others, but when he does, he’s making sure to put his own spin on things.