Patriots’ Jerod Mayo (Kind Of) Watched Tom Brady Roast

The New England Patriots of the past gathered last weekend to roast their former quarterback during the Netflix special centered around Tom Brady.

As for the current team, Brady’s former teammate and now Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo noted that he only briefly tuned in for the wildly popular program.

“No,” Mayo told reporters at Gillette Stadium during rookie minicamp on Saturday before shifting his answer, per team-provided transcript. “You know what, that’s a fib. I started off watching it. I’m going to be honest, we want to have transparency and honesty. I started off watching it, and then I was like, ‘I’m going to change the channel.'”

Mayo felt that the roasts surrounding the former Patriots were “too much” and he won’t finish the special. Not even Bill Belichick’s run at the podium. New England’s head coach also shared that he will not be watching “The Dynasty” docuseries from Apple TV+ that chronicled the 20-year run that included six championships and received mixed reviews.

“I think you guys will be nice to me if we win games, not watching Netflix,” Mayo added.

For now, Mayo’s focus remains with developing a potential-filled rookie class that can heavily impact the Patriots in 2024.