The New England Patriots officially know who they’ll face this upcoming season, although the specific dates remain yet to be determined.

With 48 hours remaining until the set-and-stone 2024 schedule is unveiled, the Patriots dropped a teaser on social media, uncovering all opponents, including which matchups will be played at home and on the road. This includes three contests at Gillette Stadium against division foes, three visits to NFC territories, plus a trip to see ex-quarterback Mac Jones in Jacksonville.

Here’s the full home/away opponents list:

Home

Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

The dates are set.



The 2024 NFL season schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday: https://t.co/YgmUoAV6zo pic.twitter.com/G41qbaSuHH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2024

Away

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Last season, New England finished an AFC East-worst 4-13, including 2-4 against teams in the division, and 1-8 at home. It wasn’t good enough for playoff contention, however, it did give the Patriots a No. 3 overall selection in this year’s draft which the organization used to welcome quarterback Drake Maye, alongside a handful of offensive prospects.

The official dates for New England’s 2024 season schedule drop Wednesday.