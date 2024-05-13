The New England Patriots officially know who they’ll face this upcoming season, although the specific dates remain yet to be determined.
With 48 hours remaining until the set-and-stone 2024 schedule is unveiled, the Patriots dropped a teaser on social media, uncovering all opponents, including which matchups will be played at home and on the road. This includes three contests at Gillette Stadium against division foes, three visits to NFC territories, plus a trip to see ex-quarterback Mac Jones in Jacksonville.
Here’s the full home/away opponents list:
Home
Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Away
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
Last season, New England finished an AFC East-worst 4-13, including 2-4 against teams in the division, and 1-8 at home. It wasn’t good enough for playoff contention, however, it did give the Patriots a No. 3 overall selection in this year’s draft which the organization used to welcome quarterback Drake Maye, alongside a handful of offensive prospects.
The official dates for New England’s 2024 season schedule drop Wednesday.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images