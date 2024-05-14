Ja’Lynn Polk is fitting in around his new home with the New England Patriots, quickly joining the support squad of Boston’s fellow teams such as the Bruins.

Polk, along with New England’s first-round pick in Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, attended Game 4 as the Bruins hosted the Florida Panthers in the second round of their playoff series. As the series shifts to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday night with Boston trailing 3-1, the New England rookie took to social media to back the team again.

“Let’s go Bruins!” Polk said in a social media message with fellow receivers Javon Baker and Demario Douglas, per a Patriots-provided video. “Good luck on the game tonight. Go get that (W)!”

Polk returned to Foxboro this past weekend re for rookie minicamp for the Patriots. As for the Bruins, they look to keep their season alive against the Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and you can catch an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.