How Patriots’ Caedan Wallace Feels Position Change Going After Minicamp

FOXBORO, Mass. — Caedan Wallace is exceedingly confident he will be able to fill one of the New England Patriots most glaringly needs.

Wallace, who said he could play left tackle immediately after he was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, doubled and tripled down after two practices with the Patriots. Wallace lined up at left tackle during rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, a session that was open to the media.

“Honestly, just little things,” Wallace said when asked the differences from the right edge to the left. “I don’t find it all too hard to switch over. I guess flipping things in my mind — hand placement, certain kicks, angles, things like that.”

Wallace said he worked at left tackle during the pre-draft process. He also practiced at left tackle during his time at Penn State, when he played opposite first-round pick Olu Fashanu, and played on the blindside throughout his high school tenure.

“It’s not really a challenge,” Wallace said. “Being able to work that throughout the years and then coming out here, it’s been sort of an easier transition. Not completely easy, but it’s been a little easier for me.”

Wallace is not the only one confident he can switch. Eliot Wolf, the Patriots executive vice president of player personnel, told reporters on draft night New England was confident Wallace could lock down the left side. Wolf even mentioned Fashanu, who was drafted 10th overall by the New York Jets, as the reason Wallace played on the right side for the Nittany Lions.

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo relayed how offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and offensive line coach Scott Peters believe the same thing.

“Coming out here and being able to just put on for the coaches has been pretty cool,” Wallace said while praising the work Peters is putting in.

Wallace and the Patriots are set to take the field for organized team activities Monday.