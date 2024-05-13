Patriots Rookies Drake Maye, Ja’Lynn Polk Fire Up Bruins Fans At TD Garden

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins played in front of an energized TD Garden crowd for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Florida Panthers. A few of the newest Patriots helped out that cause.

New England rookies Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk attended the game at TD Garden and got the crowd into the game during a stoppage in play.

Patriots rookies Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk are in the house supporting the Bruins in Game 4 at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/7s5AZP2m3d — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) May 13, 2024

Maye and Polk came off the board as the Patriots’ first two picks for New England in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their fellow draftee, wide receiver Javon Baker, discussed how this rookie class can remind people what winning in Boston can be like. Taking in the Bruins playoff run can certainly help the newest Patriots envision a postseason atmosphere.

The Bruins search for a Game 4 win in an attempt to tie the series at two games apiece.