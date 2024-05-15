Patriots Rookies Offer Glowing Review Of New Assistant

FOXBORO, Mass. — Scott Peters already has earned rave reviews from a pair of New England Patriots rookies.

Peters, hired as New England’s offensive line coach this offseason, has worked closely with third-round offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and fourth-round guard Layden Robinson. Both players said they’ve enjoyed their early interactions with Peters, who previously worked on the Cleveland Browns staff with New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

“He’s awesome. He’s a really cool coach, a really cool guy,” Wallace said at Gillette Stadium on Saturday after rookie minicamp. “I just love the way he teaches things, the way he drills stuff and the way he’s on the board in the meeting rooms.”

Robinson agreed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coach Peters is great,” he said. “I love his technique, especially coming from college to the next level, the technique is very different. Coach is fast-paced, but also he’s going to correct you and he’s going to teach you in the meeting room. Coach is a great teacher.”

Wallace specifically said Peters is helping him with his independent hand usage, an area Wallace has worked to improve during the pre-draft process. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo relayed that Peters was among those who felt Wallace, who played right tackle at Penn State, would be capable of playing on the left side.

Wallace took reps at left tackle while Robinson took reps at left guard during rookie minicamp. Robinson, who played right guard at Texas A&M, is looking forward to becoming more versatile. He credited Peters for the early help.

“Coach Peters, he says everybody is not a one position person, so he’s going to have everybody moving across the line,” Robinson said. “You have to be versatile, especially in this game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peters surely will be one of the key members on the coaching staff this season. New England’s offensive line was one of the worst units in the league in 2023 and will need to improve, especially with rookie quarterback Drake Maye in the mix to start behind center.