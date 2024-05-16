David Andrews apparently is the latest example of the New England Patriots retaining key contributors.

New England agreed to sign Andrews to an extension through the 2025 season, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates on Thursday. Andrews was set to enter the final year of his contract.

Andrews reportedly will receive a base value of $12 million over the next two seasons. The new deal, as Yates explained, also includes a maximum value of $13 million and $8 million guaranteed.

The Patriots and starting C David Andrews have agreed to an extension through 2025, per source.



Under the new deal, Andrews is due a base value of $12M over the next two seasons, with a maximum value of $13M and $8M fully guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2024

The 31-year-old Andrews has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Patriots. He has not only become a fixture at center but has been named captain six times. It’s expected Andrews will earn the honor again entering the 2024 campaign.

Andrews previously signed a four-year deal with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in March 2021.