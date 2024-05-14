Julian Edelman made the No. 11 iconic during his legendary career with the New England Patriots.

Edelman’s number currently resides with third-year wideout Tyquan Thornton, who the Patriots drafted in the second round out of Baylor in 2022. Thornton, despite possessing a unique speed factor, struggled in each of his first two seasons, particularly playing in just nine games during the 2023 season.

Edelman hopes that if the Patriots still allow his number to be worn that the production starts to increase, even just in availability.

“If we’re gonna give the sticks out, can we stay on the field?” Edelman offered on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “… It’s clearly a sore subject.”

Edelman’s comment on the program doubled down on his feelings, maybe less so about Thornton, on the Patriots still circulating the number. Especially with the number he wore when he won three Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIII MVP, with the Patriots during his NFL career.

His narrative originated when Patriots Hall of Famer and another New England No. 11 former quarterback Drew Bledsoe discussed the state of the number on Edelman’s “Games With Names” podcast last week.

The Patriots drafted multiple receivers in 2024, setting up Thornton to fight for his role in a crowded receiving room come training camp.