FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots don’t seem eager to rush Drake Maye into live reps, but there might be a reason for that.

Maye has been relatively quiet throughout OTAs, working into the fold on a limited basis behind Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe during team and individual drills. He’s getting opportunities, but not the amount you’d probably expect out of a guy who was just picked third overall.

New England has a plan, though.

Maye’s early development is primarily tied to the mental side of things — like processing, reading coverages, making pre-snap decisions, etc. He could do that out on the field, but that probably isn’t the best use of time for those around him. The Patriots are having him do it on his own time.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a case-by-case basis, but I would also say, it’s not only what is done out here on the football field,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday. “I know that when we talk about meetings, we usually talk about sitting at a desk and taking notes, but we have spaces inside the building where you can actually go out there and get real-life looks at the defenses and go through the calls with coaches, so he’ll get his reps.”

The Patriots are leaning on virtual reality, among other technological tools, to help Maye get mental reps.

“I think the virtual stuff is great and that’s another way that you can steal some of those reps without being on the football field,” Mayo said. “We’re absolutely interested in that type of technology, we have rooms in the building that have some of that technology, but obviously, technology changes every single day. We’re looking for the best thing.”

It’s a bit silly to think about Maye somewhere inside the facility at One Patriot Place wearing a set of goggles and going through fake progressions, but it’s something that has become more popular in recent seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

LSU director of athletic training Jack Marrucci shared recently that Jayden Daniels had implemented virtual processing into his work while with the Tigers, which helped his game improve significantly ahead of his Heisman Trophy season.

If Maye’s approach to the mental side can ever catch up to his physical abilities, the Patriots are in for a treat, so who cares how silly the process might sound?