The playoffs in any sport always seem to bring out crazy pregame occurrences. The Florida Panthers added the latest edition before taking on the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of their second-round series.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, an unexpected fire alarm went off at Florida’s team hotel, likely interrupting a few naps hours before the playoff elimination game. For Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, such an occurrence is never a true surprise given the circumstances of the season, especially in the heat of a playoff series.

“(There’s) superstitions, right?” Maurice shared with reporters at TD Garden. “… The alarm is going off at 2:00 in the afternoon. I didn’t think I was sleeping today. Right around five minutes to two, it almost happened. At five after, man, that place was rocking.”

The Panthers did not run a major evacuation upon the alarm sounding, nor did they let the mid-day inconvenience affect the task at hand. Florida sealed the series with a 2-1 win in the final minutes of Game 6 to eliminate the Bruins at TD Garden for the second consecutive year.

Florida prepares to battle the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals while the Bruins’ season comes to an end.