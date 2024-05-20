Predicting Patriots’ 2024 Record After Tough Schedule Released

The football world for some time now has known the 2024 NFL season probably was going to be a grind for the Patriots.

That wasn’t exactly a hot take considering New England was one of the worst teams in the league last season. But reinforcing the point was the significant changes that were made in Foxboro, Mass., over the offseason, highlighted by a brand-new coaching staff and an altered quarterback room.

But when the NFL came out with its regular-season schedule last week, the outlook for the 2024 Patriots became even bleaker.

Unfortunately for Jerod Mayo and company, they carry one of the league’s toughest schedules for the upcoming campaign. Nearly half of the Patriots’ opponents reached the playoffs last season and New England will have to wait all the way until Week 14 for its bye.

As such, you won’t be surprised to learn that NESN’s Travis Thomas and George Balekji aren’t overly optimistic about the Patriots’ chances to string wins together in 2024. On the latest episode of the “Foxboro Rush” podcast, Thomas and Balekji went through New England’s slate week by week and provided predictions and expectations for each contest.

As Thomas pointed out, the Patriots currently are betting underdogs in all (!) 17 of their regular-season games. New England also only has one primetime game on tap — a clear sign that expectations are very low for the six-time Super Bowl champions, who are on hiatus as one of the league’s premier draws.

That said, there figure to be some bright spots for New England in its first season following Bill Belichick’s departure. Check out the YouTube video embedded above for a full breakdown of the campaign.

