LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Boston has a commanding 2-0 lead over PWHL Montreal in the best-of-five playoff series.

Boston can close out the series on Tuesday night at Tsongas Center and advance to the Walter Cup championship round.

Coming off a thrilling triple overtime 2-1 victory on Saturday night, Boston is getting two key players — Jamie Lee Rattray and Loren Gabel, back in its lineup for Game 3.

Rattray played in 24 games for Boston before exiting the regular season finale against Montreal after 4:48 minutes of ice time. The alternate captain had three goals and eight assists in the regular season. Rattray is one of the league’s top faceoff leaders, winning 66.0%.

Story continues below advertisement

Gabel returns to the lineup after missing the last seven regular season games and the first two of Boston’s postseason. The 26-year-old forward has been out of the lineup since March 16 when she was hit hard into the endboards by Ottawa defender Aneta Tejralova. She registered two shots in 3:26 minutes of ice time before exiting Boston’s 2-1 shootout victory. Gabel had four goals and three assists in 17 games for Boston.

Aerin Frankel is expected to get the start in net for Boston. The Northeastern product set a PWHL single-game saves record in Game 1 with 53, only to establish a new record of 56 in Game 2. She has a 0.65 goals-against average and a .982 save percentage in the playoffs after posting a 2.00 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in the regular season.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Puck drop from the Tsongas Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN 360.

More PWHL:

PWHL Boston’s Alina Müller Named Rookie Of The Year Finalist

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with my Bruins knowledge so much, he asked me if I knew I was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via PWHL Boston forward Loren Gabel skates during a PWHL hockey game vs. New York on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.