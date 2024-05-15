PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Sweeps Montreal To Advance To PWHL Final

LOWELL, Mass. — For the third straight game, PWHL Boston and PWHL Montreal needed extra time to see which franchise would skate away with the win.

Susanna Tapani scored her second goal of the playoffs to secure 3-2 win and sweep for Boston.

Boston won the series 3-0.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston came storming back with two third-period goals for force overtime — again.

Sophie Shirley got Boston within a goal at 7:06 of the third period. Amanda Pelkey got the equalizer with just 3:43 remaining in regulation.

With Alina Müller in the box for boarding, Hannah Brandt sent Pelkey in alone on Montreal goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. Pelkey tied the game for Boston and got Müller out of the box with the jailbreak tally.

Montreal came our flying on all cylinders to start the game, outshooting Boston 18-4 in the first period.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Maureen Murphy each scored their first goals of the playoffs to give Montreal the 2-0 edge through the first 40 minutes.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tapani secured the series win for Boston just 62 seconds into overtime.

— Pelkey scored her second goal of the playoffs to tied the game for Boston.

— Sophie Shirley scored her first goal of the playoffs to bring Boston within one in the third period.

Shirley this ain't over! 🚨

UP NEXT

Boston advances to the Walter Cup and will face the winner of the Toronto-Minnesota series.