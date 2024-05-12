PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Wins Sensational Triple OT Game

PWHL Boston defeated PWHL Montreal 2-1 in a sensational triple overtime to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday night at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Boston leads the best-of-five series 2-0.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston flipped the switch from its slow start in Game 1 by outshooting Montreal 10-5 in the first period and taking the 1-0 lead at 6:48 of the opening frame.

Story continues below advertisement

After Montreal tied the game just 1:58 into the second period, the two netminders engaged in a goalie duel.

Montreal thought they won the game in regulation, but the referees whistled the play dead before Mélodie Daoust could get the puck past Frankel.

Le jeu en question, mais après révision le but n'est pas alloué…l'arbitre avait sifflé avant que le rondelle ne franchisse la ligne ☠️



This was the play in question, but after revision it is no goal…..the referee had whistled before the puck crossed the line pic.twitter.com/ha2G3B1B6H — x – LPHF Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) May 12, 2024

Boston’s Aerin Frankel and Montreal’s Ann-Renée Desbiens each turned every shot they faced until Taylor Wenzckowski scored in triple overtime to secure Boston’s win.

Story continues below advertisement

Desbiens made 50 saves in the loss, and Frankel stopped 56 Montreal shots to give Boston the 2-0 series lead.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Wenzckowski scored the game-winner at 11:44 of triple overtime to secure the victory for Boston. It was the first goal of the postseason for the Boston forward.

TAYLOR WENZCKOWSKI'S FIRST PWHL GOAL IS A 3OT GAME WINNER!



Boston takes the 2-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/nB9gd2XgSX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024

— Frankel kept Boston in the game with her second consecutive game with 50-plus saves. The Boston netminder stood on her head and made 109 saves in the first two games of the postseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Aerin Frankel keeps the game alive in triple OT! pic.twitter.com/o5OWDsXJW6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024

— Amanda Pelkey tallied her first-career playoff goal, giving Boston the 1-0 lead. Pelkey collected the loose puck behind the goal line and sent a centering pass that deflected off Montreal forward Catherine Dubois past Desbiens.

The bank is open late for @Pelkey21 🚨 pic.twitter.com/N8rIFnUl7O — x – PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) May 11, 2024

UP NEXT

Boston will have the chance to clinch the series when it hosts Montreal for Game 3 on Tuesday night. Puck drop from the Tsongas Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN 360.