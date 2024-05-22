PWHL Boston Wrap: Minnesota Shutout Boston To Tie Walter Cup Final

LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Minnesota evened the Walter Cup Finals by defeating PWHL Boston 3-0 at Tsongas Center on Tuesday night.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston came out flying, with quick passes and puck touches creating early momentum in the first period, but it was Minnesota that opened the scoring in Game 2.

After Mellissa Channell forced a Boston turnover inside the blueline, Michela Cava broke up ice on a two-on-one with Kendall Coyne Schofield. Before Cava could get the puck across to Coyne Schofield, it deflected off the shaft of Megan Keller’s stick off the crossbar and past Aerin Frankel for the 1-0 Minnesota lead.

Minnesota added to their lead when Sophie Jacques beat Frankel through a couple of screens for her first tally of the postseason.

Boston thought they had gotten within one in the second period. Jamie Lee Rattray attempted a wrap-around that was stopped by Nicole Hensley, but the puck squirted loose when Sophie Shirley was knocked down in the crease by Sophia Kunin, and Jess Healey shot the puck into a wide-open net.

Even with the call on the ice, the refs reversed it, stating that the whistle had blown the play dead, and it could not be reviewed.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kensley earned her first shutout of the playoffs to lead Minnesota to the win. Kensley made 20 saves in her first win of the PWHL playoffs.

— Jacques scored her first goal of the postseason 2:04 seconds after Cava lit the lamp to give Minnesto the 2-0 lead. The Minnesota forward would add an empty net goal to seal the win.

— Cava tallied her second goal of the series to open the scoring for Minnesota with 5:35 remaining in the first period.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston travels to Minnesota for Game 3 of the Walter Cup Finals on Friday. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.