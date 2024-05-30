PWHL Boston Wrap: Minnesota Shuts Out Boston, Wins Walter Cup

LOWELL, Mass. — PWHL Minnesota defeated PWHL Boston, 3-0, to capture the first-ever Walter Cup at Tsongas Center on Wednesday night.

Minnesota won the series 3-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

PWHL Boston came out strong, outshooting PWHL Minnesota, 4-1, in the first five minutes of the contest, but couldn’t get the puck past netminder Nicole Hensley.

Minnesota then tilted the ice and took control of the game. Outshooting Boston through two periods, Minnesota broke open the scoring when Aerin Frankel came out to play the angle on Sydney Brodt and the puck went through the crease. Liz Schepers collected the loose puck and put it in the back of the net.

Boston struggled to generate offense and get the puck on Hensley. The Minnesota defense limited Boston to 14 shots through the first two periods and just three in the final frame.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Schepers secured the win for Minnesota with her first tally of the playoffs in the second period, which ended up being the series-winning goal.

— Frankel was outstanding in net for PWHL Boston. The Northeastern product fell short in the victory but made 41 saves.

— Michela Cava scored her third goal of the playoffs in the third period to give Minnesota the two-goal lead. Cava also assisted on an empty-net goal by Kendall Coyne-Schofield.

UP NEXT

After finishing the regular season in third place, Boston will have the No. 4 draft pick in the upcoming seven-round, 42-pick PWHL draft which will be held on June 10 at 7 p.m. ET at the Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minn.