PWHL Boston’s Alina Müller Named Rookie Of The Year Finalist

Alina Müller was among the standout prospects in the 2023 PWHL Draft, and her impressive first season as a pro could land her some hardware.

The PWHL Boston forward was voted a finalist to win the inaugural Rookie of the Year award. PWHL Toronto forward Emma Maltais and PWHL Minnesota forward Grace Zumwinkle also were voted as finalists.

Müller was drafted third overall by Boston in the inaugural PWHL draft. The Northeastern product scored five goals and led Courtney Kessel’s side with 11 assists and 16 points in 24 games this season. She was one of four first-year players to finish top-15 in the league in scoring.

The 26-year-old has not scored in Boston’s series against Montreal, but she’s continued to provide support on the defensive end to help Boston take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The winner of all PWHL awards will be announced next month.