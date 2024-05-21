PWHL Boston’s Megan Keller Selected As Defender Of Year Finalist

LOWELL, Mass. — Megan Keller was one of the first three players PWHL Boston signed ahead of its inaugural season, and she certainly was one of the best defenders in the league.

Keller was named a finalist for the PWHL Defender of the Year award on Tuesday. PWHL Montreal’s Erin Ambrose and PWHL New York’s Ella Shelton also were voted finalists.

These defenders have showcased an outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season. Erin Ambrose, Megan Keller and Ella Shelton are the finalists for 2024 Defender of the Year presented by @WoodyCreekDisti!



The 28-year-old Boston College product ranked third among all PWHL defenders with 15 points in 24 regular season games and second on her own team, just one point shy of Rookie of the Year finalist Alina Müller. She possessed the highest plus-minus ranking among league defenders, finishing the regular season at plus-9 while averaging 25:22 minutes of ice time.

In Boston’s four playoff games, Keller has four assists, including two in Game 1 of the Walter Cup Finals.

Shelton led all defenders with 21 points in the regular season and made PWHL history by scoring the first goal in league history in the season opener on January 1. Ambrose finished second with 18. Ambrose also made PWHL history when she tallied four assists in Montreal’s 4-3 win over Minnesota on April 18. She was the first and only PWHL skater to score four points in a single game.

The winner of all PWHL awards will be announced in June.