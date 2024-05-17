One Eastern Conference playoff matchup ended Thursday night, and the Boston Bruins were caught in the crossfire of celebrations.

Boston Celtics fans are quite familiar with their team’s past opponents wanting a piece of their team only for the C’s to prevail and take care of business. But the “we want Boston” sentiment also was felt in the NHL.

The Rangers finished off the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 at PNC Arena to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. New York awaits the winner of the Bruins-Florida Panthers series, but fans attending a watch party at Madison Square Garden made it known who they wanted to play when they chanted, “We want Boston.”

It was an odd thing for Rangers supporters to do since the Bruins are down 3-2 in their series against the Panthers. Though, Boston can keep its season alive with a win in Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday.

Were the chants a dig at Florida? Is New York rooting for Boston? Who really knows?

It could just be a case of inebriated fans not having a clue in the world what’s going on and just living off the high of their team advancing to the conference finals.

Of course, there’s a real possibility of having conference finals matchups between Boston and New York in the NBA and NHL, but the Bruins and Knicks will have to take care of business Friday.