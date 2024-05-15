Caitlin Clark took center stage at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever took on the Connecticut Sun in her WNBA debut.

Clark finished with 20 points on 33.3% from the field, but the former college basketball superstar committed 10 turnovers compared to three assists.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Hold My Banner” podcast, host Travis Thomas weighed in on Clark’s debut.

“She, I thought, got pushed around in the first half,” Thomas said. “But overall, especially after having that first half that she had, I liked how she rallied in the second half. Showed toughness. Showed aggressiveness. I though, in totality, it was a pretty good debut.”

Thomas went on to highlight the off-the-court impact of Clark’s debut, including the fact it was Connecticut’s first sellout in 20-plus seasons and it was a nationally televised contest.

You can check out the segment in the “Hold My Banner” YouTube video embedded above.

Featured image via David Butler II/.USA TODAY Sports Images