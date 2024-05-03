The Red Sox will finally get an opportunity to see what Vaughn Grissom is about this weekend.

He’s joining the big club.

Boston officially activated Grissom off the injured list ahead of their series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday, adding him to the active roster after a hamstring injury and illness put him on the shelf for over a month.

Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room. He batted .132 in 22 games with the Red Sox this season. Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper are expected to platoon at first base until Triston Casas is able to return from an injury of his own.

Story continues below advertisement

Grissom’s addition to the lineup should help spell things out for Alex Cora, who has shuffled through lineups on a daily basis through the first month of the season. He’ll now have an every day option at second base, though, with the 23-year-old expected to get the majority of starts once he’s worked back in.

The Red Sox will kickstart a rare five-game road trip Friday, as Grissom is expected to make his team debut against the Twins at Target Field. It’ll be the first meeting between the Grapefruit League rivals this season, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.