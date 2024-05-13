Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan suffered an injury Saturday that’ll likely keep him sidelined for a little bit.

Jordan landed on the seven-day injured list Sunday, one day after fracturing his left ring finger, and Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham told The Boston Globe the 21-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Jordan, a third-round pick in 2020, was off to a strong start at Double-A Portland this season, slashing .283/.342/.414 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 26 games (111 plate appearances).

The numbers aren’t eye-popping, especially for a prospect with such heralded raw power, but he owns the lowest strikeout rate (9.9%) of any hitter in Double-A, a promising development given prior questions about his hit tool.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan, who has split time between third base and first base down in the minors, also had a 17-game hit streak before suffering the injury Saturday on a play at the plate. So, the Red Sox certainly are hoping the lost time doesn’t hinder his development whenever he returns.

If Jordan can tap into his power, while maintaining the progress he’s made in the strikeout department, his stock could rise in 2024. The Sea Dogs’ roster is loaded with high-end talent — Boston’s top three prospects (Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel) all are stationed in Portland — but Jordan’s evolving game shouldn’t go unnoticed, injury aside.

SoxProspects.com had Jordan listed as the No. 17 prospect in the Red Sox system as of Monday, sandwiched between catcher Johanfran Garcia and right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez.