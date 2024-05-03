Zack Kelly is reaping all of the benefits of playing in Boston for the Red Sox.

The reliever made his way back to the big leagues this season after battling several injuries in recent years. Beyond making an impact on a talented Red Sox pitching staff, he’s embracing the fellow teams of the city, particularly the Boston Bruins. Embracing a new hockey fandom has been interesting for Kelly after growing up as a Washington Capitals fan, as he shared on NESN’s “310 to Left” podcast.

“I kind of feel myself paying more attention to the Bruins than the Caps,” Kelly told NESN’s Tom Caron and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I wore my (Brad) Marchand jersey to the field the other day.”

The Red Sox continue an optimistic start to their season as they hit the road for a crucial road trip. Meanwhile, the Bruins fight for their playoff lives against the Toronto Maples Leafs in Game 7 of the first round on Saturday night at TD Garden. It’s safe to say the Bruins will have some loud support from a fellow professional athlete across the city.

Story continues below advertisement

You can check out the segment in the “310 to Left” YouTube clip embedded above.