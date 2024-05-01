Red Sox Vs. Giants Lineups: Kutter Crawford Gets Start In Middle Game

The Boston Red Sox will take the diamond against the San Francisco Giants for the middle game of their three-game set at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Boston earned a 4-0 victory against San Francisco in the series opener Tuesday night. The Red Sox are riding a three-game win streak.

Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox. Crawford will look to bounce back after he allowed three runs on 10 hits in sixth innings against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. It was Crawford’s worst start of his otherwise stellar season (1.35 ERA in six starts).

The Giants will counter with left-hander Erik Miller. Miller has been primarily used out of the bullpen this season.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (17-13)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (1-1, 1.35 ERA)

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (14-16)

Jung Hoo Lee, CF

Jorge Soler, DH

LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Michael Conforto, LF

Thairo Estrada, 2B

Mike Yastrzemski, RF

Tom Murphy, C

Nick Ahmed, SS

Erik Miller, LHP (0-1, 5.54 ERA)