Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Brayan Bello Returns For Finale

The Red Sox and the Nationals will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston’s ace will be back on the mound for the finale. Brayan Bello, who had been out of action for nearly a month due to a lat issue, is set to make his first start since April 19. The right-hander was pitching well before going down, allowing only three runs across a three-start stretch (16 2/3 total innings).

Boston’s lineup will look a bit different than it did for Saturday’s win. With a left-hander on the mound for the visitors, Rob Refsnyder, Connor Wong and Garrett Cooper all will return to the starting nine. Ceddanne Rafalea, meanwhile, will be back in center field after playing shortstop in the middle game.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Nationals-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (20-19)

Romy González, SS

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Tyler O’Neill, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Jarren Duran, LF

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Brayan Bello, RHP (3-1, 3.04 ERA)

NATIONALS (19-19)

TBD

MacKenzie Gore, LHP (2-3, 3.44 ERA)