Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Vaughn Grissom Finds New Role

The Red Sox have fallen into a slump, but will look to climb out of it Saturday in the middle game of their series against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

Boston will tweak the role of a newcomer in trying to get on the right track.

Vaughn Grissom will be the designated hitter Saturday, taking on the role for the first time since joining the Red Sox. He’ll be replaced at second base with David Hamilton, as Boston adds a bit more speed up the middle. Grissom will bat fifth, with Hamilton and double-play partner Ceddanne Rafaela rounding out the order in the eight and nine hole.

Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Tyler O’Neill and Rafael Devers will combine to lead the way, giving Alex Cora some speed and power at the top of the lineup. Dominic Smith will bat sixth and play first base, with Reese McGuire doing the catching for Cooper Criswell.

The Sox and Nats are scheduled to take the field at 4:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (19-19)

Jarren Duran CF

Wilyer Abreu RF

Tyler O’Neill LF

Rafael Devers 3B

Vaughn Grissom DH

Dominic Smith 1B

Reese McGuire C

David Hamilton 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Cooper Criswell, RHP (2-1, 1.74 ERA)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (19-18)

TBD

Jake Irvin, RHP (2-3, 3.72 ERA)