Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Connor Wong Stays, Finds New Role

The Red Sox will look to grab their first victory of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, playing the second of a four-game set at Fenway Park.

Reese McGuire will return to the lineup to do the catching for Nick Pivetta, but that won’t be enough for fellow backstop Connor Wong to get a night off.

Wong is staying in the lineup and batting third, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora looks for some consistency in the lineup. The 27-year-old has been crushing the ball this season, slashing .344/.374/.548 in 27 games with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

The majority of Boston’s lineup will remain unchanged from Monday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Wong will be the designated hitter, taking over for Tyler O’Neil, who will move back to left field. Jarren Duran moves from left to center, while Ceddanne Rafaela moves from center to shortstop. Romy Gonzalez will get the night off with McGuire entering the lineup.

Duran is 4-for-5 with a double and walk in his career against Rays starter Aaron Civale. Reese McGuire is 2-for-6 with two doubles against him.

The Sox and Rays are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (21-20)

Jarren Duran CF

Wilyer Abreu RF

Connor Wong DH

Rafael Devers 3B

Tyler O’Neil LF

Dominic Smith 1B

Vaughn Grissom 2B

Reese McGuire C

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (21-21)

Yandy Díaz 1B

Randy Arozarena LF

Josh Lowe RF

Isaac Paredes DH

Amed Rosario 3B

Jonny DeLuca CF

Richie Palacios 2B

José Caballero SS

Alex Jackson C

Aaron Civale, RHP (2-3, 5.88 ERA)