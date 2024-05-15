Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: David Hamilton Starts For Vaughn Grissom

The Red Sox continue their series against the Rays after a thrilling extra-innings matchup.

Boston took the second game of the series at Fenway Park on Tuesday after Romy González drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning.

The win was the club’s third in four games, and it will turn to Tanner Houck to give it another win in the four-game series. The right-hander is coming off a loss against the Washington Nationals last Friday. He gave up three runs off six hits in seven innings against the National League East side. The 27-year-old also struck out four batters and only walked one.

Manager Alex Cora made changes to the infield with David Hamilton getting the nod at second base to give Vaughn Grissom a rest day. The infielder will bat eighth after Garrett Cooper, who will start at first base and bat seventh. That moves Dominic Smith to designated hitter. Connor Wong will move back to catch as Reese McGuire also will get the day off.

First pitch for Red Sox-Rays at Fenway Park is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for Boston and Tampa Bay.

BOSTON RED SOX (22-20)

Jarren Duran, CF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Dominic Smith, DH

Garrett Cooper, 1B

David Hamilton, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-4, 2.24 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (21-22)

Yandy Díaz, 1B

Josh Lowe, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Jonathan Aranda, 2B

Isaac Paredes, 3B

Richie Palacios, RF

José Caballero, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C

Jose Siri, CF

Taj Bradley, RHP (0-1, 1.50 ERA)