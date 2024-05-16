Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Replaces Tyler O’Neill

The Boston Red Sox will try to claim a series split as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Boston is fresh off a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will make a few changes to the lineup card, with left fielder Rob Refsnyder, catcher Reese McGuire and second baseman Vaughn Grissom all inserted. They’ll replace Tyler O’Neill, Connor Wong and David Hamilton at those positions, respectively.

Right-hander Cooper Criswell will get the start for the Red Sox. Criswell has gone five innings in three of his last four starts. He gave up two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against the Washington Nationals last week.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Zack Littell.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the starting lineups for Boston and Tampa Bay:

BOSTON RED SOX (22-21)

Jarren Duran, CF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Reese McGuire, C

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Cooper Criswell, RHP (2-1, 2.10 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (22-22)

Yandy Díaz, 1B

Josh Lowe, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Jonathan Aranda, 2B

Isaac Paredes, 3B

Richie Palacios, RF

José Caballero, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C

Jose Siri, CF

Zack Littell, RHP (2-2, 3.02 ERA)