Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Wilyer Abreu Returns To Second Spot

The Boston Red Sox open their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox are coming off a series victory over the Washington Nationals, having won each of their last two contests. The Rays travel to Boston after dropping two of their three games against the New York Yankees.

Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the opener. The scorching-hot right-hander is coming off a performance in which he allowed two runs on five hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves last week.

Right fielder Wilyer Abreu will bat second for a fifth time this season. Leadoff man Jarren Duran will play left field next to center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who will bat ninth. Tyler O’Neill will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rays will counter with right-hander Zach Eflin, who held the Chicago White Sox to one run on six hits in seven innings during his previous appearance.

You can watch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN. Here are the lineups for Red Sox-Rays:

RED SOX (21-19)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, DH

Dominic Smith, 1B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Romy González, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-1, 1.75 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

RAYS (20-21)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Randy Arozarena, LF

Josh Lowe, RF

Harold Ramirez, DH

Amed Rosario, 3B

Richie Palacios, 2B

Jose Caballero, SS

Alex Jackson, C

Jose Siri, CF

Zach Eflin, RHP (2-4, 3.75 ERA)