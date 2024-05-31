Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Returns

The Red Sox will look to even things up with the Detroit Tigers on Friday, hosting the second game of their set at Fenway Park.
Ceddanne Rafaela will return to help the cause.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is doing some slight shuffling, as Rafaela will return to roam the outfield, pushing Rob Refsnyder into the designated hitter spot. Connor Wong will replace Reese McGuire behind the dish after serving as the DH on Thursday.
Dominic Smith will also return, replacing Garrett Cooper at first base and in the six-hole.
Story continues below advertisement
Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Connor Wong, Rafael Devers and Rob Refsnyder will kick things off, which is the same order as Thursday but Wong and Refsnyder swap spots. Rafaela will round things out, pushing David Hamilton and Vaughn Grissom each up a spot.
Tanner Houck will do the pitching, bringing his Cy Young case to the mound for another round of Houckamania at Fenway Park.
Red Sox-Tigers
The Sox and Tigers are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (28-29)
Jarren Duran LF
Wilyer Abreu RF
Connor Wong C
Rafael Devers 3B
Rob Refsnyder DH
Dominic Smith 1B
Vaughn Grissom 2B
David Hamilton SS
Ceddanne Rafaela CF
Story continues below advertisement
Tanner Houck, RHP (4-5, 1.90 ERA)
DETROIT TIGERS (28-28)
Wenceel Pérez RF
Riley Greene CF
Matt Vierling 3B
Mark Canha DH
Colt Keith 2B
Akil Baddoo LF
Gio Urshela 1B
Zach McKinstry SS
Carson Kelly C
Kenta Maeda, RHP (2-1, 5.80 ERA)
Featured image via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images