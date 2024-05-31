Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Returns

The Red Sox will look to even things up with the Detroit Tigers on Friday, hosting the second game of their set at Fenway Park.

Ceddanne Rafaela will return to help the cause.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is doing some slight shuffling, as Rafaela will return to roam the outfield, pushing Rob Refsnyder into the designated hitter spot. Connor Wong will replace Reese McGuire behind the dish after serving as the DH on Thursday.

Dominic Smith will also return, replacing Garrett Cooper at first base and in the six-hole.

Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Connor Wong, Rafael Devers and Rob Refsnyder will kick things off, which is the same order as Thursday but Wong and Refsnyder swap spots. Rafaela will round things out, pushing David Hamilton and Vaughn Grissom each up a spot.

Tanner Houck will do the pitching, bringing his Cy Young case to the mound for another round of Houckamania at Fenway Park.

The Sox and Tigers are scheduled to take the field at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (28-29)

Jarren Duran LF

Wilyer Abreu RF

Connor Wong C

Rafael Devers 3B

Rob Refsnyder DH

Dominic Smith 1B

Vaughn Grissom 2B

David Hamilton SS

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Tanner Houck, RHP (4-5, 1.90 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (28-28)

Wenceel Pérez RF

Riley Greene CF

Matt Vierling 3B

Mark Canha DH

Colt Keith 2B

Akil Baddoo LF

Gio Urshela 1B

Zach McKinstry SS

Carson Kelly C

Kenta Maeda, RHP (2-1, 5.80 ERA)