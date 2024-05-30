Red Sox Vs. Tigers: Nick Pivetta Looks To Bounce Back In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox begin a six-game homestand as they welcome the Detroit Tigers to Fenway Park on Thursday night.

The Red Sox are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Orioles while the Tigers dropped their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ceddanne Rafaela, who has been a fixture in Boston’s starting lineup, will have the night off. Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Rob Refsnyder will patrol the outfield grass while batting first, second and third, respectively.

Alex Cora’s group will feature a pair of catchers in the lineup with Connor Wong as the designated hitter and Reese McGuire behind the plate for Nick Pivetta. Pivetta will try to bounce back from his worst start of the season as he allowed five runs on seven hits in 3 1/13 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last week.

The Tigers will counter with right-hander Jack Flaherty, who has went six-plus inning in all but one of his 10 starts this season.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (28-28)

Jarren Duran, CF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, DH

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (2-3, 4.20 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (27-28)

Matt Vierling, RF

Riley Greene, CF

Mark Canha, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Colt Keith, 2B

Akil Baddoo, LF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Javier Báez, SS

Carson Kelly, C

Jack Flaherty, RHP (1-4, 3.84 ERA)