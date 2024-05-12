The Red Sox earned a series win over the Nationals with a 3-2 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston improved to 21-19 with the triumph on Mother’s Day, while Washington dropped to 19-20. You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, and the Red Sox were the beneficiaries of some good fortune.

Boston set itself up for a productive second inning when Connor Wong walked and Garrett Cooper singled to start the frame, but Vaughn Grissom appeared to stop the train when he lifted a lazy fly to center. Fortunately for the Red Sox, Victor Robles dropped the ball and the bases loaded up.

Ceddanne Rafaela proceeded to plate a pair with a ground-rule double, but it wasn’t a tape-measure two-bagger by any means. A weakly lifted fly traveled into no man’s land between first base and right field and bounced into the stands.

Boston’s third run was produced by another Washington miscue, as a wild pitch allowed Jarren Duran to dash from third to home.

The Nationals had a chance to immediately respond in the next half inning when CJ Abrams laced a one-out single with two men on, but Robles was tagged out following a brief run-down after he raced to third while Riley Adams was standing on the bag.

All told, it wasn’t a very polished game for the visitors.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brayan Bello was solid in his first start in nearly a month. The right-hander completed five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout. Bello was limited to 68 pitches.

— Boston’s bullpen was stout after Bello departed. Cam Booser, Zack Kelly, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen combined to throw four hitless innings.

— Cooper logged his first multi-hit game with the Red Sox. The first baseman doubled in the third after singling in the first. Cooper also teamed up with Martin to make the first out of the eighth in impressive fashion.

— Wong didn’t record a hit, but he caught Jacob Young trying to steal second for the final out of the game.

ON DECK AT NESN

Boston’s homestand continues with a four-game set against the division rival Tampa Bay Rays. Complete coverage of the series opener begins on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.