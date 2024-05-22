The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, taking the series win.

With the win, Boston moves to 25-24 while Tampa Bay moves to 25-25.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston found itself in another pitchers’ duel after an early deficit when the Rays swung the bats for two runs against Cooper Criswell. The right-hander then settled into a groove for the Red Sox, getting his final six outs by way of the strikeout.

Vaughn Grissom’s RBI single and Jarren Duran’s solo home run matched the early runs for the Red Sox as both teams turned the game over to the bullpen.

Boston put the first two runners on in the eighth inning, setting Wilyer Abreu up to deliver the lead with an RBI single. Duran added insurance, scoring when Tampa Bay threw through to second base on a first-and-third play.

Reese McGuire’s insurance homer set up Boston to win the ballclub’s first series victory at Tropicana Field in nearly five years.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Criswell moved past a busy opening frame to strike out six in 5 1/3 innings.

— Duran blasted his third home run of the season for the Red Sox and scored two runs.

Duran drives it 427 ft. to tie it up 💪 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/a4FlsDDyeo — NESN (@NESN) May 22, 2024

— Abreu’s hit gave Boston the lead.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rays wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.