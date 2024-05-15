The Boston Red Sox bounced back and defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, in walk-off fashion at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 22-20 while the Rays fell to 21-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tampa Bay struck first in the series opener, leaving it up to Boston to respond and spark a turn-around amid what’s become a 3-7 run in the previous 10 games played.

Going toe-to-toe with a division rival in the late innings, left the Red Sox had their opportunities. Second baseman Vaughn Grissom stepped up to the plate with a ghost runner in scoring position (Romy Gonzalez) in the bottom of the 10th inning and hit into a double play. Rafael Devers grounded to second base with the winning run 90 feet away in the 11th inning, and Boston skipper Alex Cora needed to make a handful of defensive adjustments from the helm.

It all paid off once Gonzalez faced Tampa Bay right-hander Manuel Rodriguez in the bottom of the 12th inning. Cooper hit an opposite-field line drive with runners at first and second, plating home Connor Wong to walk off the Rays and even up the four-game series at 1-1 heading into Wednesday night.

“We got the win, man. It’s all that matters,” Gonzalez said after being mobbed by teammates, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

The victory marked Boston’s second walk-off this season, the longest game played by the Red Sox (3 hours and 12 minutes), thus far, and the first walk-off base hit of Gonzalez’s four-year career.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gonzalez came off the bench and pinch-ran for Dominic Smith in the bottom of the 10th inning, which paid dividends as the best move made by Cora and Boston’s coaching staff.

— Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena crushed a towering 400-foot home run over the Green Monster in the top of the sixth inning, bringing the Rays within one run of evening up the score.

— Boston relief pitcher Zack Kelly gave the Red Sox two innings, allowing one run (unearned) while striking out two.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will continue their home series against the Rays, playing the third of four with Tampa Bay on Wednesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.