Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Falters, Comeback Falls Short Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t complete the comeback after being down four runs and fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-5, at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 22-22 on the season, while the Rays improved to 23-22 on the campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox’s comeback fell short after Boston rallied to tie the game after falling behind by four runs.

Story continues below advertisement

Josh Lowe got the Rays on the board first with his second round-tripper of the season in the top of the third inning. Rafael Devers matched Lowe’s home run when he hit his sixth of the season in the bottom half of the same inning.

Tampa Bay tacked on four more runs before Boston mounted its comeback.

The Red Sox plated three runs in the fifth inning to get within a run and it all began with Jarren Duran’s second double of the night. With the bases loaded, Duran scored when Dom Smith grounded out to first. Garrett Cooper plated two more runs for Boston with a double to left that scored Devers and Rob Refsnyder.

Duran picked up his 17th RBI of the season with a solo shot to right center.

Story continues below advertisement

With the game knotted at five, Kenley Jansen gave up two runs on two hits, a walk and two strikeouts

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonathan Aranda put the Rays ahead in the top of the ninth inning when he singled to left and Randy Arozarena scored to break the 5-5 tie.

— Duran launched his second home run of the season to tie the game at five in the bottom of the sixth inning. The speedy Red Sox outfielder also hit two doubles in the game.

Duran drives it 426 feet to even the score! #RedSox pic.twitter.com/HIYaXWzRv4 — NESN (@NESN) May 17, 2024

— Devers hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning. The third baseman finished 2-for-4 at the plate.

Story continues below advertisement

Things we love to see! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qabfMR78UO — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 16, 2024

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox head out on a six-game road trip beginning Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch from Busch Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.