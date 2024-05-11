Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers Powers Boston Past Nationals

The Red Sox snapped their three-game losing skid with a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 20-19 on the season, while the Nationals fell to 19-19 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox snapped a trend of not being able to plate runners in scoring position with runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers came up big for Boston, as the Red Sox went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Devers came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning and battled Robert Garcia in a seven-pitch at-bat that ended with the Red Sox third baseman hitting a line-drive double to left that scored Tyler O’Neill and Romy Gonzalez.

The Red Sox started the game with quality pitching from Cooper Criswell. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers went 2-for-4 from the plate with a two-run double.

— Wilyer Abreu launched a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game 1-1. It was the outfielder’s third round tripper of the season.

— Duran went 1-for-3 from the plate but knocked in David Hamilton with his ninth double of the season to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning.

Duran opposite-field RBI-double off the Monster. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/1BHXEUJVkU — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2024

