The Boston Red Sox began a six-game homestand on Thursday night with a 5-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

With the loss, Boston improves to 28-29 while Detroit falls to 28-28.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Offense was non-existent for the start of Wednesday’s contest between the Red Sox and Tigers.

Neither team recorded a hit for four innings while Boston’s Nick Pivetta and Detroit’s Jack Flaherty carved up opposing hitters. Pivetta added a standout moment to his season with a streak of eight consecutive strikeouts, tying Roger Clemens for the Red Sox record.

The Tigers eventually got enough for Pivetta to leave the game trailing after an Akil Baddoo home run and a Mark Canha RBI single. Flaherty just kept on rolling, not allowing a hit to the Red Sox until Rob Refsnyder singled to left field in the seventh inning.

Detroit added insurance runs with homers from Riley Greene and Gio Urshela off of Chris Martin. The Red Sox offense just could not get in a rhythm to start the homestand.

Boston pieced together just two hits in the loss.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta allowed just two runs while striking out nine hitters.

Nick Pivetta ties a @RedSox franchise record with eight consecutive strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/swB43Y8p40 — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2024

— Detroit’s Baddoo hit his first home run of 2024.

— Flaherty started his outing for the Tigers with 6 1/3 no-hit innings in Detroit’s win. He surrender just one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Tigers continue the series at Fenway Park on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on Apple TV+.