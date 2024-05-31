The Boston Red Sox closed the 2024 chapter of Garrett Whitlock’s career in an effort to have him ready for next season.

Whitlock felt an issue in his elbow while rehabbing from an oblique injury. Unfortunately for Boston, that issue required season-ending surgery for the right-hander in the latest injury blow to the pitching staff.

Whitlock had surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament with brace repair in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday, the Red Sox announced in a release.

The right-hander avoided another Tommy John surgery, which could allow the 27-year-old to return earlier for the Red Sox in 2025.

Prior to the injuries this season, Whitlock went 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts for Boston in 2024.