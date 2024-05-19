Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Matches Career-High With Latest Swing

It’s safe to say Rafael Devers is back in the swing of things for the Boston Red Sox.

Devers entered Saturday’s contest for the Red Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals with homers in three straight games after working through early season injuries. It didn’t take long for Devers to extend that streak, putting the Red Sox on the board with a long home run to center field off of Cardinals’ starter Miles Mikolas.

“He’s getting pitches that he can handle and he’s hitting them out of the ballpark,” Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “If you ask him, he’ll tell you that he’s not locked in. Yesterday, he got a pitch down and hit it out of the ballpark. Today, the same thing. He’s doing better. If you ask him, I bet he’ll tell you that there’s more there. I don’t know what more there is. That happens. It’s fun to watch.”

Cora’s assessment was spot on as Devers did not exactly celebrate his stretch of homers given that they have not led to Red Sox wins, including Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Cardinals.

“I feel good about the home runs but at the same time, we’re not winning so it’s bittersweet,” Devers told reporters through Red Sox translator Carlos Villoria, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “The swing feels good but if we’re not winning, it’s just pointless.”

Devers completed the feat for the third time in his career and could go for a fifth-straight game with a long ball when the Red Sox and Cardinals battle in the series finale.