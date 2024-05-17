The world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained by Louisville Metro Police on Friday morning while trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club.

A man was struck by a shuttle bus and later pronounced dead around 5 a.m. ET. Traffic outside of the golf course was stopped.

Scheffler attempted to drive around the crash scene. However, a police officer instructed the 27-year-old to stop, but he continued to drive about 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the scene.

The two-time major champion rolled down his window to talk to the officer, who then grabbed Scheffler’s arm to pull him out of the vehicle, according to Darlington. Once he was pulled out, he was pushed against the car and placed in handcuffs.

“Can you help?” Scheffler said to Darlington as he was getting arrested, according to the ESPN reporter.

Darlington posted a video of the arrest on social media, and the ESPN reporter tried to explain the situation to the officers.

“You need to get out of the way,” the officer told Darlington. “There’s nothing you can do. Scottie Scheffler is going to jail.”

Scheffler was scheduled to tee off at 8:48 a.m., but the PGA Championship announced the second round would be delayed one hour and 20 minutes due to the accident near the course.