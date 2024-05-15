BOSTON — The Cleveland Cavaliers were missing their stars for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

But there was still plenty of star power on the floor Wednesday night thanks to the Boston Celtics and an NFL quarterback sitting courtside.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were in attendance for the pivotal playoff contest. Here’s a video of the family taking in the game from their seats courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.

Family affair for Ciara and Russell Wilson courtside at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/uLxoWdZ6pd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2024

This isn’t the first time Wilson has been spotted at a Celtics game. The veteran signal-caller took in a game in which Boston squared off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in mid-February. After the game, Celtics star Jayson Tatum gifted his jersey to Wilson’s son.

Wilson wasn’t the only NFL player in attendance to see the Celtics and Cavaliers face off. New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and tight end Hunter Henry were also spotted in the crowd.

Patriots players are making a habit of attending professional basketball games. A small contingent of Patriots players made their way to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday night to watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut.