BOSTON — Bruins captain Brad Marchand took a hit and then some from Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett that knocked him out of Game 3 of the second-round playoff series at TD Garden on Friday night.

Marchand, while day-to-day with an upper body injury, will not play in Game 4 for the Bruins on Sunday. The collision with Bennett now goes even deeper, largely in part to another action shown on the play.

During TNT’s pregame coverage before Game 3, the broadcast showed a new angle of Bennett’s extra shot on the Bruins captain, appearing to rock Marchand with a hard right hand on the way by. Marchand stayed on the bench after the hit before staying out of play the rest of the night.

Army, Ace and Biz went back to the tape on the shot Sam Bennett gave to Brad Marchand in Game 3 and they got some thoughts 👀 @armdog @ansoncarterla @biznasty2point0 pic.twitter.com/kqJRr2px5V — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 12, 2024

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery took responsibility for the lack of retaliation in Game 3 while doubling down on his stance on the play. Bennett’s hit has clearly taken over as one of the top headlines of the series as the multi-year playoff bad blood continues between the Bruins and Panthers.

Bennett did not receive postgame punishment from the NHL while the Bruins prepare for a massive Game 4 with major series implications on the line.