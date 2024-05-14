The Bruins don’t need to look far and wide for motivation to win Tuesday night’s game. Boston will be fighting to keep its season alive when it takes the Amerant Bank Arena ice for Game 5 against Florida.

That said, a win over the Panthers in enemy territory could mean more for the Bruins than extending their campaign.

Sending the best-of-seven series back to TD Garden could allow Brad Marchand to play at least one more game this season. Marchand was injured last Friday, and although he traveled with the Bruins to the Sunshine State, he’s set to miss his second straight contest Tuesday.

Marchand has found ways to help the B’s off the ice, though, and Jim Montgomery acknowledged his club could receive an extra jolt by playing for its captain.

“I think our focus is on our structure, our execution and getting ready to win Game 5,” Montgomery told reporters Tuesday morning. “Now, giving him (Marchand) an opportunity is extra motivation. Yes.”

It’s unclear if Marchand would be available for Game 6 if the Bruins push the series to that juncture. The two-time All-Star did participate in Tuesday’s morning skate, though, and the Atlantic Division rivals wouldn’t play again until Friday if Boston halts its losing streak.

All things considered, the Bruins should make a clear effort to be the harder-playing team in Game 5.