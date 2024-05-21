Three Awesome Red Sox Storylines That Should Make Netflix Documentary

The Boston Red Sox are fighting through the first two months of the season, playing through a competitive division while watching positive developments unfold before them.

The intrigue of the season remains documented by a production crew, which will evolve into a Netflix series set to air in early 2025. So, what storylines from the 2024 season will headline the show for the Red Sox?

There’s a lot of baseball left to play this season. For now, these trends could make for a solid viewing when Netflix showcases the 2024 Red Sox.

Andrew Bailey Transforms Boston Pitching

Boston’s biggest question mark entering the season centered around the starting rotation. The rotation lost Chris Sale in an offseason deal and free-agent signing Lucas Giolito to injury in spring training.

Story continues below advertisement

That left several returners to rely on internal improvement to keep the Red Sox going on the mound. With the tremendous influence of pitching coach Andrew Bailey, Boston’s staff has done just that.

Starters such as Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford took tremendous leaps in the starts to their respective seasons, pitching deep into games and giving the Red Sox consistent chances to win.

In a total turnaround, Boston held MLB’s best staff ERA for the majority of the season thus far and continues to produce at a level to pace the league. Pitching provides a reason to watch on a nightly basis as young arms look to make names for themselves.

Daily Devers Homers

Red Sox fans are used to seeing home runs of the bat of Rafael Devers. They just may not be used to it at the current rate that Boston’s slugger keeps launching them.

Story continues below advertisement

Devers made Red Sox history by homering for a sixth consecutive game, continuing the streak against the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Raffy into the record books! 🚨



6️⃣ consecutive games with a home run for Devers! A new franchise record! 🙌 | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/uMhKZmSwsD — NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2024

As the current face of the franchise, historic production in this stretch for Devers could surely take over a section of the production when Netflix tells the story of the Red Sox 2024 season.

New Core Brings New Energy

2024 always had the priority of developing young talent for the next core for the Red Sox. That’s continued even while Brayan Bello and Triston Casas missed time with injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s allowed for young talents such as Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela among others to keep moving forward on their paths of progression at the big-league level. From impact plays in the outfield, speed on the bases and a renewed energy in the dugout, there’s a spark of youth on this team.

That young energy should be an overarching theme of this Red Sox production on Netflix.