Tiger Woods might not be an odds-on favorite to win a major this year, but it is still a treat for golf fans to see the 48-year-old compete with the best.

Woods completed the Masters last month and revealed on the “Today” show Wednesday that he exited Augusta National “extremely sore.” The 15-time major champion gave Carson Daly minor details on his recovery process, but affirmed he is on track to play in every major this year.

Woods shot a 16-over 304 at the Masters and finished last among the 60 golfers who made the 36-hole cut.

“I have basically the next three months, three majors and hopefully that works out,” Woods told Daly.

Woods last won a major in 2019, and he’ll hope for a better performance at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

“My goal is to ruin the logo. I want to keep ruining the logo,” Woods said about the “15 Stripes” logo on his new apparel line Sun Day Red.

Brooks Koepka enters Valhalla Golf Club as the defending PGA Championship winner, and he’ll face stiff competition from this year’s Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, whom Woods highly praised in his “Today” show interview.

Woods is 100-1 to win the PGA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.